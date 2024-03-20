Bangladeshi hiker to go on world tour on foot

Saiful Islam Shanto, a Bangladeshi hiker, is set to begin travelling the world on foot on Friday.

Shanto will start his journey from in front of the National Parliament Building with the slogan- "Save Trees, Minimise Global Warming".

Shanto revealed his travel plan today at a press conference held at the Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) auditorium in Dhaka.

Ashrafuzzaman Uzzal, president of Bangladesh Travel Writers' Association and Zakaria Mahmud Uchchhas, founder of "Hatahati", were present at the briefing. Noted athletes of the country also joined the programme.

In the first phase, Shanto plans to cover India, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Russia, Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines, and other countries of Asia.

He will then move to Africa and Europe.

After that, Shanto is scheduled to travel to North America, South America, Australia, and Antarctica.

Earlier, the Bangladeshi hiker covered 64 districts of Bangladesh (3,000 km) on foot in 75 days in 2022.

He also completed the Bangladesh-India walking challenge (Dhaka- Sandakhphu-Darjeeling) covering1,500km in 64 days.

Shanto has chosen the theme of his journey keeping in mind the climate disaster world is suffering from. During his world tour he will convey awareness messages to communities to fight climate disaster.