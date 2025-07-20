Bangladeshi graft suspects: Rush on to offload UK assets

The Guardian reports many of the properties frozen by UK’s NCA

Six high-profile Bangladeshis have moved to sell, refinance, or transfer ownership of high-value UK properties in the past year amid an asset-freezing spree by British authorities, UK-based media house The Guardian reported yesterday.

Among the six are: Sayem Sobhan Anvir, managing director of Bashundhara Group; Shafiat Sobhan, a member of the same business family; Anisuzzaman Chowdhury Ronny, brother of a former land minister; Ahmed Shayan Rahman and Ahmed Shahryar Rahman, son and nephew of Sheikh Hasina's adviser and Beximco Vice-Chairman Salman F Rahman

The investigation found land registry filings showing at least 20 "applications for dealing" -- a legal term that typically refers to sales, ownership transfers, or mortgage changes -- on properties connected to these individuals.

Some of these assets have already been frozen by the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA), including a £35 million Mayfair apartment in Grosvenor Square linked to the Rahman family.

At least two high-value UK properties were sold in the past year -- one linked to Anvir and one to Ronny.

A four-storey townhouse in Knightsbridge, previously owned by Anvir through a UAE-based company, was first transferred to a UK firm and later sold for £7.35 million.

"In April [2024], the property was transferred -- apparently free of charge -- to a UK business called Brookview Heights Ltd. Brookview is owned by a director of Orbis London, a real estate advisory firm with offices in Liechtenstein and Singapore that has previously acted for the Sobhans in property transactions," The Guardian reported.

In July 2024, Ronny sold a £10 million Georgian townhouse on the fringes of Regent's Park.

He also submitted three additional applications for dealing, believed to involve refinancing, on other London properties.

Shafiat Sobhan filed two such applications in the past year, suggesting attempted sales, refinancing, or ownership transfers under legal scrutiny.

One of these properties is an £8 million mansion in Virginia Water, Surrey, according to The Guardian.

Shayan and Shahryar Rahman submitted three applications for dealing as well.

Among these is the £35 million apartment in Mayfair, jointly owned by the two, which was frozen last month by the NCA, indicating ongoing legal intervention.

All five are currently under investigation by Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission.