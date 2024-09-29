Bangladeshi expatriates in Lebanon urged to stay safe amid escalating conflict

Men stand at the site of the Israeli air strike that killed Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Friday, in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, September 29, 2024. REUTERS

Bangladesh Embassy in Lebanon has requested Bangladeshi expatriates living in that country to stay safe amid an ongoing war situation there.

"In the present circumstances, please try to remain safe in your respective locations. If you encounter any problems, inform us promptly; we will do our utmost to support you with sincere efforts," Bangladesh Ambassador in Beirut Air Vice Marshal Javed Tanveer Khan said in a video message today.

He urged expatriates seeking safe shelter to immediately contact the embassy's helpline and hotline. Front desk number – 71217139, hotline number – 70635278, helpline number – 81744207. Email – [email protected].

The mission was in the process of gathering information about those who have left their workplaces and residences for safer areas, said the ambassador in the video posted on the mission's Facebook page early this morning, adding, the mission will provide assistance as much as possible.

"We will do our utmost to assist you in reaching a relatively safe location," he added.

He said the mission has regularly been updating higher authorities in Dhaka about the severity of the ongoing situation in Lebanon and the needs of distressed expatriates.

The mission has been working in various ways, prioritising the safety of human lives, he further said.

The ambassador said the situation in Lebanon has severely deteriorated over the past four to five days and that those who are in Beirut and southern and eastern Lebanon have been undergoing an "extremely tumultuous" time.

Today, various areas in Beirut have experienced law and order violations, open gunfire, road blockages, vandalism of vehicles, and several other security-related incidents, he said.

Last night, the mission advised expatriates who were in Dahieh area of Beirut and nearby regions for swift departure to a safe location, he added, thanking expatriates who took prompt steps as per advice.

Previously, during the deteriorating situation in southern Lebanon, the embassy has periodically informed expatriates about seeking refuge in relatively safe locations through special notices, he further said.

"I sincerely thank those expatriate brothers and sisters who are helping other distressed expatriates with food and shelter. Additionally, many social organisations among the expatriates have come forward in this regard. I extend my heartfelt thanks to them as well," he added.

The ambassador urged everyone to avoid rumors and called upon everyone to come together with patience and courage to support those in distress.