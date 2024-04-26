Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Narayanganj
Fri Apr 26, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Apr 26, 2024 12:38 AM

Bangladesh

Bangladeshi expatriate killed in South Africa

An expatriate was killed in a "robbers' attack" in South Africa on Wednesday afternoon, said his family.

The deceased is Afif Iqbal Kamal, 50, of Sonargaon upazila, Narayanganj.

Kamal had a shop in Hayabusa area in South Africa, said his nephew Arafat Hossain Sifat.

"On Wednesday (Bangladesh time around 3:00pm), a gang of robbers looted Kamal's shop and strangled him to death," he added.

"We came to know about my uncle's death through his Bangladeshi neighbours there," Sifat said.

Kamal, who had been in South Africa for the last 10 years, left behind his wife and daughter.

His family members said they are trying to contact the embassies concerned to bring the body back home.

However, Sonargaon Upazial Nirbahi Officer Abdullah Al Mahfuz said they have not received any such news so far.

"If deceased family members contact us, we will help them as per the government proceedings," he said.

Sonargaon Police Station Officer-in-Charge  Md Kamruzzaman echoed the same.

