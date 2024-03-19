Bangladeshi-born scientist selected

The US Department of State has recently announced the selection of Dr Rumman Chowdhury, a Bangladeshi-origin Bengali American data scientist, as one of the four scientists to serve as a new US Science Envoy in 2024.

She has become a part of the first all-female cohort in the history of the US Science Envoy Program.

According to an official press release by the US Department of State, Dr Rumman Chowdhury brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her role as a Science Envoy. Currently serving as the CEO of Humane Intelligence, a technology nonprofit focused on evaluating artificial intelligence (AI) models, she has previously held key positions such as Director of the Machine Learning Ethics, Transparency, and Accountability (META) team at Twitter, and Global Lead for Responsible AI at Accenture Applied Intelligence.

Dr Chowdhury holds two undergraduate degrees from MIT, a Master of Science in Quantitative Methods of the Social Sciences from Columbia University, and a Ph.D. in political science from the University of California, San Diego. Her contributions to the field of AI ethics and accountability have earned her accolades such as Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People in AI and BBC's 100 Women.

As a US Science Envoy, Dr Chowdhury will focus on advancing international cooperation in Artificial Intelligence.