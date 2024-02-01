Bangladeshi arrested in India for ‘illegal activities'

Bangladesh
Uttar Pradesh police has arrested a Bangladeshi national on charge of staying in India without valid documents and operating an illegal immigration racket there.

The arrestee, Rashid Ahmed Sardar, entered India about eight years ago and obtained a multi-purpose Aadhaar card in 2016 using fake documents from West Bengal, according to a statement issued by the Anti- Terrorism Squad of Uttar Pradesh police.

Rashid used to bring Bangladeshi nationals to India illegally, the statement said, adding that he was currently living in Darul Uloom Deoband, an Islamic seminary in Saharanpur area of western Uttar Pradesh.

Rashid was arrested on Tuesday from Kanpur railway station when he was on his way to bring illegal Bangladeshi nationals from the northeast, the ATS said.

"The arrested person was involved in illegally bringing Bangladeshi nationals inside the country," the ATS said in the statement.

"He also used to arrange fake Indian documents for Bangladeshi nationals so that they can stay here," the statement added.

