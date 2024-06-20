Bangladesh will retaliate if fired on: home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan today said Bangladesh will retaliate if the Myanmar military or the Arakan Army continues firing at Bangladeshi boats on the Naf River and its estuary.

He said the warring sides in Rakhine state has been warned in this regard.

"Occasionally, by mistake, they [warring parties in Myanmar] have opened fire on our Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). We have conveyed our concerns to them. They said if we clearly display the Bangladeshi flag on our vessels, no one will fire at them," he said during a press briefing at the Secretariat, addressing the recent tensions surrounding Saint Martin's Island.

The minister said due to poor navigability at certain points of the Naf river, reaching Saint Martin's Island has become a challenge for boats.

This forces Bangladeshi boats to navigate those parts through Myanmar waters, leading to incidents where the Myanmar military or the Arakan Army opens fire, he said.

He said the situation has improved recently.

"Currently, they are not shooting at boats on Bangladeshi waters. The two ships [positioned on the Naf river] on the Myanmar side have been withdrawn," he said referring to the Myanmar ships the arrival of which triggered heavy fighting across the border.

"We hope that there will be no further gunfire incidents. Nonetheless, those who cross the area are taking necessary precautions," the home minister told reporters.