Bangladesh welcomes AI but with caution: PM

UNB, Dhaka
Sun May 12, 2024 06:09 PM
Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said Bangladesh welcomes Artificial Intelligence, but with protective measures.

"We welcome Artificial Intelligence, but we have to take some protective measures through enacting laws preventing its misuses," she said.

The prime minister said this while Archbishop Kevin S Randall, Apostolic Nuncio of the Holy See to Bangladesh, called on her at her official residence Gono Bhaban.

PM's speech writer M Nazrul Islam briefed reporters after the call on.

He said the prime minister mentioned that Bangladesh is a country of religious harmony where Muslims, Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists are living peacefully.

"We celebrate our festivals all together," she said.

The archbishop appreciated Bangladesh's stance and steps taken on climate change and Rohingya issues.

