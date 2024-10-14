Bangladesh wants enhanced economic, security ties with China: Touhid

Foreign Adviser M Touhid Hossain today said Dhaka is keen to strengthen its economic and security ties with China and deepen collaboration in several critical areas, including clean energy and infrastructure development.

"We need security cooperation from China," he said while speaking at a seminar at a city hotel titled "Bangladesh-China Relations: A Future Outlook."

Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) and the Centre for China Studies (SIIS-DU) jointly organised the seminar. Dhaka and Beijing are looking forward to celebrating the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

Underlining the significance of defence cooperation with China, the foreign adviser described it as vital for Bangladesh's military modernisation efforts.

Noting that China is a major supplier of security equipment to Bangladesh, he said China is an important partner in the modernisation of Bangladesh's military while Dhaka looks forward to further cooperation, particularly in the military training programmes.

He also said that the enhanced defence cooperation could play a role in increasing Bangladesh's involvement in the United Nations peacekeeping operations, which remains a key priority for the country.

The adviser pointed to infrastructure development as another area of potential collaboration with China, stressing the need for sustainable projects.

"We welcome further cooperation in infrastructure development and energy projects, particularly in green energy," he said, emphasising the completion of projects on time.

He also touched upon technological cooperation, particularly in the ICT sector, noting that China's visibility in this field could drive future economic growth in Bangladesh.

The development of Bangladesh's ICT sector, with Chinese technological transfer, could be one of the main drivers of the country's economic growth in the coming years.

The foreign adviser highlighted China's role in the ongoing efforts to resolve the Rohingya crisis, stressing that the only viable solution involves the safe repatriation of the Rohingyas to their land of origin in Myanmar.

"We appreciate China's cooperation, but unfortunately, the trilateral dialogue has not yet succeeded in returning even one Rohingya (in the last seven years)," he said.

Touhid said Dhaka looks forward to seeing a more proactive role from China in the repatriation process, ensuring that Rohingyas are able to return to Myanmar with their rights, and security.

As Bangladesh and China approach the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, the foreign adviser expressed optimism about the future, noting that Bangladesh's trajectory, both politically and economically, will shape the direction of its relationship with China.

He said the future of Bangladesh-China bilateral ties depends on various factors, including regional and global political dynamics.

"We need meaningful cooperation from China, and new avenues of collaboration must be explored by both sides," he said.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen and Chair of the Committee on White Paper on the State of Bangladesh's Economy Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya were present as special guests.

Director of the Academic Advisory Council, SIIS Professor Dr Yang Jiemian made a special remark at the inaugural session.

BISS Chairman Ambassador AFM Gousal Azam Sarker presided over the inaugural session while Director General Major General Iftekhar Anis gave the welcome speech.

In his remark, the Chinese ambassador said Bangladesh has recently experienced significant political transformations and is now at a critical historical juncture.

"As a comprehensive strategic cooperative partner, China firmly supports the interim government in its endeavours for state reforms, maintaining law and order, promoting economic development, and improving the livelihoods of the people," he said.

Referring to his recent interactions with Bangladesh's interim government, political parties, and various sectors of society, the envoy said he witnessed firm commitment from Bangladeshi people to China-Bangladesh friendship and their support for developing bilateral relations.

"They believe that our two countries are now facing significant historical opportunities for deeper cooperation," he said.

The ambassador said China supports Bangladesh in becoming a partner country of the BRICS mechanism and a dialogue partner with ASEAN.

"China is willing to contribute to the repatriation of the Rohingyas and work closely with Bangladesh on international and regional affairs, strengthening coordination and cooperation within the United Nations and other multilateral frameworks," he said.

In his remarks, Debapriya Bhattacharya urged Chinese companies to invest in the Chinese Economic and Industrial Zone (CEIZ) in Bangladesh.

He emphasised that such investments are essential for making the Karnaphuli Tunnel economically viable and its role as a catalyst for enhanced economic cooperation between Bangladesh and China.

There were three working sessions in seminar.

The first working session titled "The Impact of Bangladesh's Changing Political Landscape on Regional Dynamics" was moderated by former Foreign Secretary Ambassador Farooq Sobhan.

The second working session titled "Bangladesh's Political, Economic, and Social Reforms and the Trends" was moderated by Associate Research Fellow, Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies Zhang Jiuan.

Dhaka University's International Relations Professor Amena Mohsin moderated the third working session titled "Strengthening China- Bangladesh Cooperation and Advancing the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership."

In different sessions, the speakers noted that the cooperation between Bangladesh and China has evolved in many ways and economic relations are the cornerstone of the relationship.

Speakers commended China's status as Bangladesh's largest trading partner and highlighted several key initiatives undertaken by China to enhance Bangladesh's export capabilities.