Bangladesh urges global action as UN adopts resolution on Rohingya crisis

Since the interim government took over, hundreds of thousands more Rohingya have crossed into Bangladesh. FILE PHOTO: REUTERS

Bangladesh has reiterated its call for urgent international action to end the protracted Rohingya crisis, as the UN Human Rights Council adopted a resolution calling for an end to the culture of impunity in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

The resolution, adopted by consensus at the 59th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva yesterday, also underscored the importance of inclusive and participatory governance structures in Rakhine and the meaningful representation of Rohingya Muslims at all levels of decision-making.

It expressed grave concern over the diminishing humanitarian assistance for the Rohingya and emphasised equitable burden- and responsibility-sharing by the international community in supporting the over one million Rohingyas currently sheltered in Bangladesh.

The OIC-led resolution, titled "The Situation of Human Rights of the Rohingya Muslims and Other Minorities in Myanmar", also called for providing unhindered and adequate humanitarian assistance within Rakhine by the UN and all relevant humanitarian actors.

Ambassador Tareq Md Ariful Islam, permanent representative of Bangladesh in Geneva, expressed grave concern that the Myanmar military and armed groups like the Arakan Army are perpetuating cycles of violence, obstructing humanitarian access, and further aggravating the plight of the Rohingya.

He informed the Council that, since November 2023 alone, approximately 1.8 lakh Rohingyas have fled to Bangladesh to evade killings, persecution, and violence in Rakhine.

Bangladesh is already sheltering more than a million Rohingya, most of whom fled a military campaign in 2017.

Ambassador Ariful Islam also underscored the importance of practical and time-bound outcomes from the High-Level Conference on Rohingya to be held in September this year in New York.

He said Bangladesh remains committed to working constructively with all partners to find a comprehensive and durable solution to the crisis through voluntary, safe, dignified, and sustainable repatriation of the Rohingya to Rakhine.

"And it is the collective duty of the international community to ensure that the rights and dignity of the Rohingya are upheld and the conditions conducive for their return are expeditiously created in Rakhine," said Ambassador Tareq Md Ariful Islam.

The 59th session of the UN Human Rights Council commenced in Geneva on June 16 and will continue till July 9.