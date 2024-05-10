‘Bangladesh a trusted and reliable partner’

Says UK minister of state for Indo-Pacific

The UK wants increased engagement with Bangladesh and other partners in the Indo-Pacific region for its future security and economic prosperity, said the country's Minister of State for Indo-Pacific Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

"The Indo-Pacific region is of critical importance to the UK's future security and the prime minister's priority of growing our economy. That is why increased engagement in the region is now a permanent pillar of our foreign policy," she said.

Trevelyan left Dhaka yesterday following a two-day visit where she met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, ministers of foreign affairs, education, and aviation, alongside business leaders, humanitarian actors, climate experts, and civil society organisations.

She recognised the importance of democracy and human rights as foundations for long-term growth and prosperity.

In a written interview with The Daily Star, Trevelyan said she is confident that Bangladesh will remain a trusted and reliable partner with whom they can work in support of the open, rules-based international order that benefits all.

Asked how the UK will work for a prosperous Indo-Pacific while leaving Myanmar and Rohingya crisis unaddressed, she said since the military coup in 2021, the UK has consistently taken action to hold the military to account and press for a return to a peaceful, democratic government in Myanmar.

"This includes our role as penholder on Myanmar at the UN Security Council and working with regional partners like Bangladesh to ensure vital humanitarian aid," Anne-Marie Trevelyan said.

She announced £12 million of new humanitarian assistance for the Rohingya and host community in Cox's Bazar.

Asked how the UK can support Bangladesh in the transition period of LDC graduation, Trevelyan said the UK and Bangladesh are building a modern, resilient economic partnership to support Bangladesh's ongoing development and transition to middle-income country.

"We are sharing technical expertise to ensure Bangladesh has a robust, sustainable economic and trade policy to see it through this transition. That includes the £4 million trade policy programme I am announcing on this visit," she said.

The two countries are also boosting economies through the UK's Developing Countries Trading Scheme, which means greater access for Bangladeshi goods to the UK market, Anne-Marie Trevelyan said.

Asked about the UK's suggestion for Bangladesh to draw more FDI, she said financial services, education, and aviation are among the sectors where the UK can take trade and investment relations to new heights.

"On education, we are already doing a lot together on this front -- particularly in support of women's and girls' education," she said.

"This includes £38 million in funding up to 2029 to increase access to education for 360,000 marginalised children, including 216,000 girls, as well as a six-year programme to support primary and secondary education reforms," she added.