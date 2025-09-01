Bangladesh tourism fair in Dhaka from Oct 30 to Nov 1

The Bangladesh Travel and Tourism Fair (BTTF) 2025, the largest tourism fair, will be organised by Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB) from October 30 to November 1 in Dhaka.

The three-day fair will be held at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Center (BCFCC) at city's Agargaon, TOAB said at a press meet and memorandum of understanding signing ceremony for BTTF 2025 at a city hotel today.

TOAB President Md Rafeuzjaman, who chaired the press meet, said, "One of the main features of this year's fair is a dedicated zone for medical tourism."

National tourism organisations from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, and Pakistan have so far confirmed their participation in the BTTF, he said.

Tour operators and travel agents from Nepal, Maldives, China, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, South Korea, Vietnam, UAE, Turkey, Japan and Singapore will also participate.

The BTTF will feature exhibitors from international and domestic airlines, travel agencies, tour operators, hotels, resorts, and cruise liners.

There will be a total of 220 stalls in four pavilions at the BTTF.

The fair will host over 250 exhibitors from more than 20 countries, with over 2,000 commercial representatives, and more than 50,000 visitors are expected to attend, according to TOAB.

Other activities during the fair will include B2B sessions, seminars, and roundtable discussions. Cultural programmes and documentaries on the country's tourist destinations will be showcased every day. There will also be exciting raffle draws with attractive prizes for the winners.

Director (Trade & Fair) of TOAB, Taslim Amin Shobhon, said that this year's event would be much larger and more attractive than previous years.

TOAB said the focus of this year's event will be to promote sustainable and environmentally friendly tourism.

Efforts will be made to showcase how tourism can be developed without harming the environment.

The fair will be plastic-free, and tree-planting initiatives and sustainable tourism campaigns will be held at tourist spots across the eight divisions of Bangladesh.

A competition for travel photos, videos, and stories will also be held, with the winning entries displayed at the event.

The chairperson of Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation, Saima Shahin Sultana, assured the government's full support for making the event a success.