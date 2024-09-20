Bangladesh supports UN resolution

The UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution that calls for establishing an international mechanism for reparations for all damage, loss, or injury caused by Israel's internationally wrongful activities in the occupied Palestinian territories.

It also requested the UN secretary-general to present a report on the implementation of the resolution.

The 10th Emergency Special Session of the UN General Assembly adopted the resolution, affirming the recent advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice on July 19, 2024, that declared the occupation of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territories illegal.

The resolution was tabled by Palestine and was co-sponsored by 53 countries, including Bangladesh.

It was adopted through a vote, with 124 countries in favour and 14 against, with 43 abstentions. As a co-sponsor, Bangladesh voted in favour.

The resolution also called for ensuring accountability for the atrocity committed by Israel, especially in light of the Fourth Geneva Convention on the protection of civilians.

Through adopting the resolution, the UNGA also decided to hold an international conference within one year on Palestine, with the objective to find out ways and means to establish an independent Palestinian state.

Addressing the event, Bangladesh Permanent Representative to the UN in New York, Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith expressed Bangladesh's grave concern about the ongoing atrocities and high death toll in Gaza.

He called for an immediate ceasefire and emphasised that the two-state solution, based on the pre-1967 border of the Palestinian state, is the only pathway for achieving sustainable peace in the Middle East.