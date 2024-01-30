Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Tue Jan 30, 2024 12:41 PM
Last update on: Tue Jan 30, 2024 01:20 PM

Bangladesh

Bangladesh slips two notches in Corruption Perceptions Index 2023: TIB

Star Digital Report
Tue Jan 30, 2024 12:41 PM Last update on: Tue Jan 30, 2024 01:20 PM
Photo: Tuhin Shubhra Adhikary

Bangladesh has dropped two notches in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2023.

According to the CPI, Bangladesh secured 10th position from the bottom -- down from the previous index's 12th.

This is Bangladesh's worst performance in the index since 2008, when the country also ranked 10th from last.  

Bangladesh's score dropped to 24, out of 100 in the CPI 2023, which was 26 in the last index, Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) said while disclosing the list at a press conference today.

The country has ranked 149th in the CPI 2023, a list compiled by anti-graft watchdog Transparency International.

TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman revealed the information.

"Our performance is very frustrating," he said.

