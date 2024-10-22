Bangladesh slips 17 notches

Bangladesh has fallen 17 positions in a global inequality index. The country has ranked 124th out of 164 countries, according to a report by Oxfam and Development Finance International.

In the previous index published in 2022, Bangladesh held the 107th position out of 161 nations.

Among South Asian countries, the Maldives (66th), Nepal (115th), Sri Lanka (118th), and Bhutan (122nd) ranked higher than Bangladesh. However, Bangladesh performed better than India (127th) and Pakistan (141st).

The report considered factors such as education, health, social protection, progressive taxation, labour rights, and wages.

Bangladesh was highlighted as one of the countries showing "backpedaling" on labour policies, with labour rights and unionisation deteriorating in law and practice compared to previous years.

Globally, labour rights regressed in 41 percent of countries, with severe setbacks observed in Afghanistan, Jordan, Zimbabwe, and Bangladesh.

Household surveys, which typically underestimate the wealth of the richest, remain the primary source of inequality data, meaning the actual disparities between the rich and poor could be much higher.

The report highlights that 84 percent of countries have cut spending on education, health, and social protection, while progressive taxation and tax collection regressed in 81 percent of countries.

Labour-related inequalities, including wages and vulnerable employment, worsened in 90 percent of countries, with the report stating that "nine out of ten countries are implementing policies likely to increase economic inequality".

Norway topped the index, followed by Canada, Australia, Germany, and Finland. At the bottom were South Sudan, Nigeria, Vanuatu, Haiti, and Zimbabwe.