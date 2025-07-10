Bangladesh sends 300kg of Haribhanga mangoes to Tripura CM

Bangladesh has sent 300 kilogrammes of popular Haribhanga mangoes to the chief minister of India's Tripura state and other prominent figures.

The consignment was dispatched through the Akhaura land port in Brahmanbaria around 5:00pm today.

The mangoes were sent on behalf of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus as part of an annual gesture of regional camaraderie.

Customs official Jahangir Alam, in-charge at the Akhaura land port, confirmed the shipment, saying that 60 cartons -- each containing five kilogrammes of the sweet Haribhanga mangoes -- were formally handed over to Indian Border Security Force (BSF) and Customs authorities at the border.

He added the mangoes will be delivered to the intended recipients in Tripura through the assistant high commission of Bangladesh in Agartala.

Each box was accompanied by a message of goodwill and a complimentary card from the chief adviser, wrapped with designated diplomatic wrapping.

The protocol wing of the foreign ministry coordinated the delivery process.

According to the officials, such thoughtful diplomatic gestures will further deepen the bonds of mutual respect, friendship, and cooperation between Bangladesh and India.