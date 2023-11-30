Bangladesh to seek fund for combating climate change

Bangladesh will demand to make the "Loss and Damage" fund operational, along with funds to implement the country's National Action Plan on climate change in order to combat damages of global warming at this year's UN climate conference – the biggest climate-related event in the world – that kicks off in Dubai today.

Delegates from almost 200 countries will join the COP-28 (Conference of Parties) to make decisions on how to tame the global temperature and cap the temperature increase to 1.5-degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Scientists have said crossing the 1.5-degree Celsius threshold risks unleashing far more severe climate change effects on people, wildlife and ecosystems.

On the other hand, the United Arab Emirates, amid widespread criticism, is allegedly planning to promote its oil and gas deals as hosts of the global event.

International media, including CNN, BBC and The Guardian, leaked briefing documents that reveals the UAE's plan to discuss fossil fuel deals with at least 15 countries. However, the climate talks are held to make decisions on to help the environment and hosts are expected to act without bias or self-interest.

Meanwhile, a 33-member delegation of Bangladesh government, which would include ministers, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's special envoy on Environment and Climate Change, government officials and experts, will attend the conference. Other stakeholders are expected to join.

It is expected to end on December 12.

Bangladesh is one of the leading countries that has prepared a NAP on climate change.

It has identified 113 interventions, including 90 high-priority and 23 moderate-priority ones and estimated that Bangladesh will need $8.5 billion per year, including $6.0 billion per year from external sources or international climate funds and development partners.

Speaking to The Daily Star over phone yesterday, Mirza Shaokat Ali, director of the Department of Environment and a delegate for the conference, "We prepared the NAP last year, now we need the money to implement it to avert the adverse impacts of climate change.

"Also, we are hoping to the Loss and Damage fund will be made operational with a provision that ensures easy access for vulnerable countries like Bangladesh."

Advocate M Hafizul Islam Khan, member of the transitional committee on Loss and Damage said, the board concerned has approved nine recommendations that the committee has prepared.

Initially, the World Bank has been asked to manage the Loss and Damage fund for four years.

"The recommendation includes that developed countries would volunteer to create the fund," Hafiz said, adding, "They should be approved in the upcoming meeting if any party does not oppose them."

UN Climate Change conferences -- or COPs – has been taking place every year since 1995 and are the world's only multilateral decision-making forum on climate change with almost complete membership of every country in the world.

More than 70,000 delegates, including

business leaders, members of the youth, climate scientists and experts, indigenous communities, journalists, and other stakeholders are among the participants.

REMEMBERING DR SALEEMUL HUQ

The Bangladesh delegation will conduct a memorial at the Bangladesh pavilion of the conference centre in Dubai today, in remembrance of late Professor Doctor Saleemul Huq, a global leading figure on climate change research and policy.

He passed away on October 28 this year.