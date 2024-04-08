Bangladesh Scouts Day today

The 52nd Bangladesh Scouts Day will be observed with the theme "Smart Scouting, Smart Citizen" throughout the country today.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the eve of the day, greeting all members of Scouts.

In his message, the President said scouting has immense importance as a co-curricular activity alongside formal education. "Scouting helps children and adolescents become good citizens by teaching with joy," he said.

Mohammed Shahabuddin said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced 'Vision 2041' to make Bangladesh a developed-prosperous-smart scouting country by 2041.

The premier in her message said the Awami League government is determined to develop children, adolescents and youths as skilled human resources equipped with technological knowledge.

"Bangladesh Scouts are carrying out commendable works to develop honest, competent, efficient and ideal citizens through scouting as co-curricular activities alongside conventional education," she said.