Bangladesh safest country in the world: Rab DG

Rab Director General Md Harun-Ar-Rashid today said Bangladesh is the safest country in the world right now as there is no risk of militant attack.

"We have no specific information of militant activities. The situation is largely under control," he said while talking to reporters after paying tribute to the victims who were killed in the militant attack at Holey Artisan Bakery at Dhaka's Gulshan diplomatic zone on this day in 2016.

The Rab chief said they are continuously monitoring the situation so that the militant groups cannot raise their ugly heads.

Rab is a now modern, efficient and professional force which has the capacity to tackle any situations, he said.

Replying to a query on the activities of banned militant outfit Ansar Al Islam, Harun said they are monitoring their physical and virtual activities regularly.

"I can assure the countrymen that extremism or militant groups will never rise in this country," he added.