Bangladesh to repatriate 97 nationals

Bangladesh will soon repatriate 97 Bangladeshis detained in Australia for attempting to enter the pacific country without visa, Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said yesterday.

"The irregular migrants detained in Australia are sheltered at an Australian island," he told media after a meeting with Australian Home Minister Tony Burke at the Bangladesh Secretariat.

The Australian minister, who is leading a delegation to Bangladesh, yesterday called on Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain and Home Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.

The two countries also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen maritime security and safety.

According to a home ministry statement, Australia has also agreed to take in more Rohingya refugees, on top of the 2,000 they have already accepted.

During his meeting with the chief adviser, the Australian minister said they want to bring its visa centre back to Dhaka from New Delhi and hold negotiations to prevent irregular migration between Bangladesh and Australia.

Burke, whose constituency is home to a large number of Bangladeshi diaspora, said he followed events in the country with much interest and witnessed their big celebrations after the fall of the dictatorial regime.

"There is a lot of optimism and hope," he said about the post revolution expectations.

Prof Yunus said, "The challenges are big. Dealing with expectations is the most difficult part. But people are patient. We've got to build the structures again."

During his meeting with Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, they discussed enhancing cooperation in tackling transnational crimes, civil maritime security and maritime safety, training and capacity building, human trafficking and Rohingya crisis.

Meanwhile, Touhid Hossain told the Australian minister Bangladesh is keen to work with Australia for promoting growing bilateral trade, enhanced student enrollment in Australian institutions.