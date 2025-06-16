Bangladesh reaffirms commitment to address enforced disappearances

Bangladesh has expressed its unwavering commitment to uphold, protect, and promote human rights and ensure justice for the victims of enforced disappearance.

Acting Foreign Secretary Ruhul Alam Siddique reiterated this commitment when a delegation from the UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances (WGEID) called on him at the ministry during their four-day study visit to Bangladesh, which began yesterday, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today.

Grażyna Baranowska, vice-chairperson, and Ana Lorena Delgadillo Perez, member of the WGEID, are visiting Bangladesh for the first time -- more than a decade after efforts to facilitate such a visit began.

The WGEID had written to the previous Awami League government in 2013, and several times thereafter, seeking permission to visit. However, the request was not granted at the time.

According to data from rights group Odhikar, at least 708 people were victims of enforced disappearance between 2009 and June 2024.

In December 2021, the United States imposed sanctions on the Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) and seven of its senior officials over allegations of serious human rights abuses. It said that Rab and other Bangladeshi agencies were responsible for more than 600 enforced disappearances since 2009 and nearly 600 extrajudicial killings since 2018.

During the meeting, Ruhul Alam welcomed the WGEID's support and technical assistance in advancing efforts to address the issue.

The delegation commended the significant steps taken by the interim government, particularly welcoming Bangladesh's accession to the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance (ICPPED).

They also praised the work and commitment of the Commission of Inquiry (COI) on Enforced Disappearances.

The WGEID representatives expressed their interest in understanding how the group's mandate could further support the government's efforts to prevent and redress enforced or involuntary disappearances.