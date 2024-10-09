Bangladesh protests border killing, urges India to stop recurrence

Protesting the latest border killing, the government of Bangladesh today called upon the Indian government to put an end to the recurrence of such heinous acts.

Bangladesh also urged India to probe all the border killings, identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs formally protested the killing of a Bangladeshi national, Md Kamal Hossain, who hailed from Sadar South upazila in Cumilla district. He was shot dead by India's Border Security Force (BSF) on October 7, 2024.

In the protest note sent to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka today, Bangladesh expressed serious concern that, despite repeated commitments from the relevant authorities in India to bring down border killings to 'zero level', such incidents by the BSF continue to occur.

The government of Bangladesh stressed that such incidents of border killings are undesirable and unwarranted; and such actions are in violation of the provisions of the Joint Indo-Bangladesh Guidelines for Border Authorities, 1975.

The BSF killed 31 Bangladeshis in 2023, with 28 of these fatalities resulting from gunfire, according to Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK), a human rights organisation.

It says the total number of Bangladeshis killed by the BSF from 2009 to 2022 stands at 563.