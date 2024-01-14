Bangladesh to progress defying conspiracies: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said Bangladesh will have to continue its progress overcoming the never-ending conspiracies.

"Conspiracies and plots never end. So, we'll have to move forward facing those," she said.

The premier was addressing a post-election views exchange event with leaders and activists of Awami League and associate bodies of her constituency (Gopalganj-3) in Kotalipara.

She said the AL government has been able to transform the country into Digital Bangladesh and change the fate of the people of Bangladesh.

But we have a lot of work to do in the future, she said.

"We'll have to make it (the progress) sustainable and take it forward further," she added.

Describing her Gopalganj-3 constituency (Tungipara-Kotalipara) as her stronghold, Hasina said the strength she gets from her constituency gives her the courage to confront any sort of conspiracies anywhere.

She said the people of Bangladesh are the source of her power. "The development trend of Bangladesh will continue in future as well," she said.

"The people of every village will enjoy all urban facilities," she said, adding that her government will build the villages under the "My Village My Town" programme.

The PM said the government won't make any compromise in punishing the arsonists and their masterminds to prevent the recurrence of such heinous acts in future.

"We're taking action and will take action against them.... We're also arresting the order-givers so that no one can kill people by carrying out arson attacks and commit such heinous acts in future," she said.

PM's younger sister Sheikh Rehana, Sheikh Helal Uddin MP and Sheikh Salauddin Jewel were present on the dais. Kotalipara AL President Babu Bhabendranath Bishwas chaired the function.

She came to Tungipara yesterday and joined a post-election greetings and views exchange meeting with leaders and activists of Tungipara AL and associate bodies at Tungipara AL office.

She spent the night at her own home in Tungipara, and on her way back to Dhaka joined the programme in Kotalipara.