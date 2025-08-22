Bangladesh, Pakistan: Visa-free travel approved for govt officials, diplomats

Diplomatic and official passport holders of Bangladesh and Pakistan will be able to travel to each other's countries without visas.

A draft agreement to this effect was approved yesterday at the weekly meeting of the advisory council, chaired by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, at his office, according to a press release from the cabinet division.

This agreement with Pakistan will be valid for five years, said Shafiqul Alam, the chief adviser's press secretary, in a press briefing yesterday.

At present, Bangladesh has similar agreements with 31 other countries.

Also at the briefing, Alam said the government has planned three international conferences with the aim of bringing the Rohingya crisis to the forefront of international discussions.

The interim government is working with utmost importance on the Rohingya issue, he said.

The first of the three conferences is scheduled to take place in Cox's Bazar from August 24 to 26.

Representatives from the United Nations and around 40 countries are expected to attend the conference, with attendance from Yunus expected on the second day.

The conference is being held in Cox's Bazar so that the victims of mass atrocities can directly share their experiences with global representatives, he said.

"It is difficult for the voices of the Rohingya community to be heard in the international arena."

On the opening day, several Rohingya survivors will recount their experiences of persecution at the conference.

The second session of the first day of the conference will focus on the sharp decline in humanitarian assistance for the Rohingyas, with a view to increasing the volume of aid.

The third session will address justice for the atrocities committed against the Rohingyas, while the fourth session will discuss a roadmap for an acceptable solution to the Rohingya crisis.

However, the largest conference on the Rohingya crisis will take place at the United Nations on September 30, with participation from 170 countries.

Another conference is being planned in Doha, Qatar.