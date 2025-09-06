Bangladesh observes Eid-e-Miladunnabi

General holiday declared, programmes organised recalling Prophet’s life

Eid-e-Miladunnabi, commemorating both the birth and passing of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), is being observed across Bangladesh today with religious reverence and state honour.

A general holiday was declared, and Islamic institutions and mosques nationwide held prayers, sermons, and cultural programmes recalling the Prophet's life and teachings.

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus extended greetings to the nation, urging peace, unity, and adherence to the Prophet's ideals. Media outlets aired special programmes, while the Islamic Foundation led events including Quran recitation sessions, poetry, competitions, and a four-day seminar at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.

Preparations are underway for a month-long book fair starting September 13, with around 200 stalls showcasing works from local and international publishers.

Students are participating in Quran recitation, poetry, and essay competitions organised by institutions such as the Islamic Foundation and the Bangladesh Shishu Academy.

Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury instructed law enforcement to maintain vigilant security, particularly at mosques and gathering points, while enhanced surveillance and traffic measures remained in place in major cities, including Dhaka and Chattogram, to ensure peaceful observance.