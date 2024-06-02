Bangladesh needs US $876b for implementation

Says environment minister

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury yesterday said Bangladesh needs US $876 billion to implement its ambitious climate action plans.

He said the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) of the country estimates an investment of US $230 billion is required for adaptation till 2050.

The remarks came during an inaugural function of a three-day workshop organised by the Economic Relations Division (ERD) at BRAC CDM, Savar.

Additionally, he said, implementation of the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) requires US $175 billion.

"The Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan (MCPP) and the Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100 estimate US $471.72 billion to implement the identified priority projects. Partnership is fundamental. To coordinate among the development partners, the government formed Bangladesh Climate Development Partnership," he said.

"Mobilising climate finance is essential to support our transition to a low-carbon, climate-resilient economy. We must leverage private sector investments, international climate funds, and innovative financing mechanisms," said the minister.

"We need to build robust institutional frameworks and enhance our technical capacities to effectively access, manage, and deploy climate finance," he also said, adding that developed countries have a moral and legal responsibility to support developing countries in their climate actions.

"We call upon our international partners to honour their commitments and provide predictable, adequate, and accessible financial support. We must also explore innovative sources of finance, such as green bonds, climate insurance, and public-private partnerships," he continued.

Secretary of Economic Relations Division, Ministry of Finance Shahriar Kader Siddiky; Deputy Head of Development Cooperation, the Embassy of Sweden Nayoka Martinez-Bäckström; Deputy High Commissioner and Development Director of British High Commission in Dhaka Matt Cannell; Country Director of Asian Development Bank Edimon Ginting; and Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh Stefan Liller also spoke at the event.