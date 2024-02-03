Bangladesh-Myanmar border eerily quiet

People living along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border stretching from Bandarban's Naikhongchhari to Cox's Bazar's Teknaf are in constant fear even though there have been no gunfire or mortar explosions on the other side of the border yesterday.

Locals fear another round of violent clash between the Myanmar military junta and the Arakan Army, an armed ethnic group fighting as part of an alliance.

The last heavy gun battle along the border in Ghumdhum of Naikhongchhari upazila took place between the two parties for three hours till 6:00am on Thursday.

Later that afternoon, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) recovered one mortar shell from a cropland in Tambru of Ghumdhum union.

For the past several days, hundreds of people who live near the zero line along the border in Ghumdhum have been staying elsewhere out of fear.

No gunshots or mortar shell explosions have been heard since Thursday morning, said AKM Jahangir Aziz, chairman of the Ghumdhum Union Parishad.

He added that he wasn't so worried about the ongoing fighting in Myanmar anymore, saying that the situation in the union was now calm.

According to locals, gunfights between the Myanmar military junta and the Arakan Army have intensified along the border in recent weeks.

Md Moinuddin, a resident of Tambru, said locals in his village were constantly worried about getting caught in the crossfire.

"We cannot freely move around our village. I was abruptly awakened to the loud sounds of mortar shell explosions and gunshots early Thursday morning.

On January 28, BGB 34 Battalion, in a press release, said around 13 mortar shells launched from Myanmar had landed on the Bangladesh side until then.

As of Thursday, at least another six mortar shells fell on the Bangladesh side, according to reports from different news outlets.

Sources said that the Arakan Army captured all border outposts of the Myanmar Border Guard Police situated opposite Naikhongchhari upazila.

The military junta and border police were under siege at a military camp, which locals call the "Right Camp", opposite the Tambru BGB camp in Ghumdhum.

The Arakan Army fighters were now trying to capture the camp, often triggering heavy gunfights.