Bangladesh moving forward with spirit of Ekushey: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said Bangladesh is moving forward with the ideals of the 1952 Language Movement.

"Today the fate of people has changed since Bangladesh has been marching forward with the ideology that we learnt from the sacrifices the people of this country had made on February 21 (the Language Movement) and during the Liberation War," she said.

Hasina said this while addressing as the chair at a discussion organised by Awami League on the occasion of International Mother Language Day at the AL office in the city's Tejgaon area, reports BSS.

The PM said the Language Movement had taught the nation to move forward and not to bow down. "Ekush also taught us to walk with our heads high, and go forward with its ideals," she said.

Pointing at the BNP, Hasina said they wanted to remove the AL from power through movement and resist the election, but they failed.

She said the country's most fair, free and impartial election was held on January 7 since 1975, reports UNB.

"Despite thousands of attempts, spreading false accusations and carrying out various lobbying at home and abroad, they could not resist the people from spontaneously casting votes," she said.

At the outset, one-minute silence was also observed to pay tribute to the martyrs of the Language Movement.