Bangladesh missions observe Mar 7

Bangladesh missions abroad yesterday observed the historic March 7 with due solemnity and reverence.

Heads of the missions hoisted the national flag and placed floral wreaths at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Speakers at the events called for taking inspiration from Bangabandhu's historic March 7 speech to work towards building a prosperous Bangladesh.

Messages issued by the President and the Prime Minister on the occasion were also read out by the mission officials, while special prayers were offered for Bangabandhu, his family members, and all the martyrs, alongside the peace and progress of the country.

Foreign guests and expatriate communities participated in the events.

At an event, Bangladeshi High Commissioner to India Mustafizur Rahman said Bangabandhu's speech, which had inspired the people of Bangladesh to fight for independence from the occupation forces, will continue to be a source of inspiration for all oppressed people across the world.

Addressing an event organised by Bangladesh Embassy in Tokyo, ambassador Shahabuddin Ahmed said Bangabandhu's speech and importance need to be spread among new generations.

In an event in Canberra, Bangladesh High Commissioner to Australia M Allama Siddiky said Bangabandhu's speech is the expression of the Bangalees' dream of independence for centuries, and it still reverberates in the hearts of all people in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh missions in Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Nepal, and elsewhere also celebrated the day.