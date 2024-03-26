Bangladesh missions abroad celebrate Independence Day

Bangladesh missions abroad celebrated the Independence Day and National Day in befitting manner through various programmes today.

The programmes included hoisting the national flag, paying homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreaths at his portrait, paying tributes to the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War, observing a one-minute silence, and holding special prayers seeking divine blessings for eternal peace of the departed souls of the 1971 martyrs and for continued development, peace and progress of the country, according to messages received in Dhaka today.

Messages from Bangladesh's president, prime minister, foreign minister, and state minister for foreign affairs were read out during the events organised at the missions to observe the day.

Bangladesh Consulate General in New York, Bangladesh Consulate General in Toronto, Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC, Bangladesh High Commission in Ottawa, Bangladesh Permanent Mission to the United Nations (UN) in New York, Bangladesh Embassy in Brazil, Bangladesh High Commission in Brunei, Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata, Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur and Bangladesh Embassy in Riyadh are among the missions which celebrated today's occasion.