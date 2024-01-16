Bangladesh may be considered uncivilised

Says HC about report on detained JCD leader taken to his father’s funeral in fetters

The High Court yesterday criticised the police for keeping iron fetters on the feet of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal leader of Patuakhali Md Nazmul Mridha during his father's janaza prayers on Saturday.

"We might be recognised as an uncivilised nation if such incidents happen one after another," said the HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah.

The bench made the comment after Supreme Court lawyer Kayser Kamal yesterday placed a report published on the daily Prothom Alo on Sunday on the incident and sought necessary directives on this issue on suo moto (voluntary) move.

According to the news report, Nazmul was arrested on December 20 last year in connection with a case filed under the Explosive Substances Act.

The court concerned ordered his release from jail on parole from 1 pm to 5 pm on January 13 to attend his father's funeral.

His father, Md Motaleb Hossain Mridha, died on Friday night while receiving treatment at Barishal Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

Although the police took off the handcuffs, they kept the iron fetters on his feet. After the funeral ended, Nazmul was taken back to the prison, the report said.

The bench asked the lawyer to move a written petition before maintaining relevant legal procedures for order.

Kamal told The Daily Star that he will file a petition with the HC seeking the necessary order within this week.