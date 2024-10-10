Bangladesh marking Breast Cancer Awareness Day with various programmes

Awareness forum plans a programme from Teknaf to Tetulia between Oct 29-31

Bangladesh is marking Breast Cancer Awareness Day for the 12th time today, with around 50 organisations under Bangladesh Breast Cancer Awareness Forum participating in the nationwide events.

This year, the theme is, "No-one should face breast cancer alone."

Globally, breast cancer affects over two million women, which causes deaths of approximately 7,00,000 annually, according to media reports.

While incidence rates are higher in developed countries, mortality rate is notably greater in underdeveloped nations like Bangladesh.

A key event today is the Pink Street Parade, where participants of all ages, dressed in pink, will distribute leaflets in Dhaka and across various districts, aiming to raise awareness and support for those affected by the disease.

Habibullah Talukder Ruskin, the chief coordinator of the forum, described the parade as one of the most impactful and popular elements of their awareness campaign.

"In the past three years, except for the pandemic period, we organised regional and symbolic parades in Dhaka," he said.

"We've previously conducted campaigns across 22 districts in the northern region and 12 districts on the other side of the Padma river. Last year, we covered six districts in greater Mymensingh, hosting roadside meetings, distributing leaflets, and providing medical advice. While the physical toll is high, the satisfaction of raising awareness is immeasurable."

This year, the forum plans a journey from Teknaf to Tetulia between October 29 and 31, raising awareness at educational institutions, workplaces, and communities, while offering free screenings.

Ruskin encouraged everyone to join the movement by simply wearing pink today.

"By wearing a touch of pink or spreading the theme on social media, we can make people aware of significance of the colour and its association with breast cancer awareness. Even changing profile picture to pink, you can contribute to the cause."

"Your small efforts can make a big difference," he added.