Bangladesh marching ahead under PM's leadership: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said Bangladesh is marching forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"The Bangladesh we got through the great Liberation War is moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he said today after paying homage to the martyrs of the Liberation War by placing wreaths at the National Memorial in Savar on the occasion of Victory Day.

"Today, we are working to develop a Smart Bangladesh after Digital Bangladesh. This progress will continue in the coming days," Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges minister, said.

"The country is moving forward with a vision, but the obstacles to progress and prosperity are communalism and militancy," he added.

"The evil forces that are opposing the election in the country have become an obstacle to democratic politics. They do not only want to establish communalism, their main aim is to destroy the democratic political culture of the country," said the AL leader.

"The promise of the day is to resist these evil forces. We will resist and defeat these forces," Quader added.