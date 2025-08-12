Bangladesh, Malaysia to take part in regional peace mission to Myanmar

Securing peace in Myanmar is a great priority, said Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at a joint press conference after the bilateral meeting with Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus today.

Malaysia is concerned with the burden placed on Bangladesh on having to cater for enormous numbers of Rohingya refugees, he said.

"Therefore, to secure peace in Myanmar is of course a great priority, along with immediate humanitarian assistance for the suffering first, the refugees, and also the victims of earthquakes," Anwar said.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan will coordinate a team with Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand to visit Myanmar in the next few weeks to ensure that peace is attained and the atrocity on some ethnic minorities and the people of Myanmar can be amicably resolved.

Bangladesh hosts around 1.2 million Rohingya, most of them fleeing military atrocities in Myanmar's Rakhine state in 2017.

The influx still continues with the Arakan Army, a rebel group that controls about 90 percent of Rakhine state.

Since 2023, additional two lakh fled to Bangladesh.

The UN is going to organise a high-level conference on the Rohingya crisis on September 30 in New York this year.

A preparatory conference will be held in Cox's Bazar on August 25, the eighth anniversary of the Rohingya influx into Bangladesh.

Anwar said he commends the Bangladeshi authorities for taking the initiative in multilateral forums in New York, Kolkata, and in Malaysia.

He said it is a rare pleasure to welcome Yunus, a great friend of Malaysia.

During the transition years, he made remarkable progress in ensuring peace and security in the country, and is now continuing the collaboration to enhance relations both investment, trade, culture, and education with Malaysia, the Malaysian PM noted.

He is known to this country for his indefatigable work to secure a position and a place for the underprivileged and the poor including microcredit and also education at the Albukhary International University in Kedah.

He noted that he, his foreign minister, and colleagues were among the first official delegations to stop over in Dhaka in October last year to show their commitment to Yunus and other friends, aiming to help Bangladesh—a great country with enormous potential and a close friend of Malaysia—secure peace and promote progress and development for its people.

"So, we have therefore placed Bangladesh as an important partner because your workers have been instrumental too in working together and contributing to your development," Anwar told Yunus who shared the stage of the press conference in Putrajaya, the administrative capital of Malaysia.

That is why Malaysian home affairs minister with the human resources minister have agreed on Multiple Entry Visa facility, mainly to assist so that Bangladeshi workers can meet their families and feel secure in their jobs.

"You have made some proposals and were given priority, particularly to assist the stranded workers. We have continued to have energy cooperation with Petronas, and with Axiata in the telecommunications sector. Now, we want to strengthen this into Halal, STEM, research, and semiconductors," he added.