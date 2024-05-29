Bangladesh likely to miss target: ILO report

Bangladesh is unlikely to achieve its aim of becoming a high-income country by 2050, according to a report released yesterday by the International Labour Organization.

In order to achieve this target, Bangladesh needs to increase its labour productivity by 1.5 percent every year, said the report titled "Asia Pacific Employment and Social Outlook 2024."

"Bangladesh also needs to attain an annual productivity growth rate of 6 percent to become a high-income country by 2050," it said.

Asia-Pacific labour markets have recovered well since the global pandemic but face deep-seated challenges that are being aggravated by the region's rapidly ageing population, the report also said.

Labour productivity in emerging economies throughout Asia and the Pacific stands at less than a third of that in high-income countries in many sectors, said the report.

"Unemployment in the region is projected to remain roughly unchanged in 2024 and 2025, at 4.2 percent, which corresponds to 87.8 million out of work in 2024," it added.

The report points out that across the Asia-Pacific region, two in three workers were in informal employment in 2023, an improvement of only 2 percentage points over the course of 10 years.

"While Bangladesh currently has the potential to reap massive demographic dividends from a youthful labour force, investments are needed for modern skills and access to quality employment. It is also important to recognise that the ageing population is also increasing rapidly, with estimates that the country will transform into an ageing society in 2048," said Tuomo Poutiainen, ILO's country director for Bangladesh.

"Adequate investments in the development of care economy and social protection systems -- including pension schemes -- will become increasingly important," he added.

The report also states that South Asia is expected to see its demographic dividend decline a lot.

Bangladesh's old-age dependency ratio is expected to rise from 0.09 at present to 0.23 in 2050, said the report. This means that there will be 23 percent of senior citizens relative to the working population.