Star Digital Report
Mon May 20, 2024 08:47 PM
Last update on: Mon May 20, 2024 08:48 PM

Bangladesh to launch Bangabandhu Peace Award with $100,000 prize money

Bangladesh government is set to introduce an international peace award named after the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The Cabinet today has approved the draft of the "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Peace Award Policy, 2024".

The Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain said that this award will be given every two years under one category. It will consist of USD 100,000 and a gold medal weighing 50g of 18-carat gold.

Under this policy, the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Peace Award can be given to any individual, organisation, or institution from Bangladesh or anywhere in the world for their contributions to establishing peace.

The award will be launched in 2025, he added.

However, Mahbub Hossain said that the members of the jury board for this award have not yet been finalised.

Individuals who have received the Nobel or other international peace awards, governments of any country, heads of state, or members of parliament from those countries can propose names of individuals or organisations for this award.

