Bangladesh a key partner of UN: Guterres

UN Secretary-General António Guterres praised Bangladesh as a vital UN partner, highlighting its contributions to international peace, sustainable development, and climate change efforts.

During a meeting with Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud in New York, Guterres expressed gratitude for Bangladesh's support to the Rohingya and voiced concern over Myanmar's forced recruitment of young Rohingya. Commending Bangladesh's climate resilience, Guterres assured support for Bangladesh's transition from a low-income country, stating, "For this, Bangladesh should be rewarded, not punished."

Foreign Minister Mahmud thanked Guterres for his leadership on global issues, including the Gaza crisis, and urged continued UN focus on the Rohingya crisis, advocating for the safe repatriation of 1.3 million refugees.

He also acknowledged the UN's 50 years of partnership and assistance to Bangladesh. Bangladesh's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith, and other officials attended the meeting.