Bangladesh to initiate safe return of citizens from Lebanon

The government has taken an initiative to ensure the safe return of Bangladeshis in phases, who got stuck in troubled Lebanon, with the first batch's likely arrival on October 21.

The first batch may consist of at least 50 Bangladeshis, including injured, women, and children, an official told UNB, adding that they may come to Dhaka via Jeddah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Around 1,800 Bangladeshis have already shown interest to return and got enrolled with the Bangladesh Embassy.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment are working together for the return of Bangladeshis trapped in war-torn Lebanon.

The government is working closely with all concerned to bring back all the Bangladeshis who wish to return from Lebanon safely, said the foreign ministry.

Earlier, an inter-ministerial meeting was held with the participation of Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin, Expatriates' Welfare Secretary Md Ruhul Amin and Managing Director and CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines Limited Dr Md Shafiqur Rahman.

Bangladesh mission heads assigned to the Middle East joined the meeting on the Zoom platform.

The foreign secretary has issued necessary instructions to the Bangladeshi ambassador in Lebanon to take necessary measures for the safe return of the stranded Bangladeshis.

He also gave necessary instructions to ensure the safety of all the expatriate Bangladeshis staying there who do not wish to return to the country.

A notification was issued to enroll Bangladeshis who wish to return from the embassy and initially about a thousand migrant workers are said to be willing to return home.