Bangladesh honours fallen Indian soldiers

Bangladesh has honoured Indian soldiers who embraced martyrdom during the 1971 Liberation War and handed over the "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Student Scholarship".

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina introduced the scholarship during her state visit to India in September 2022, by conferring it upon the direct descendants of Indian war veterans.

The High Commission of Bangladesh in New Delhi organised an event yesterday to honour the fallen soldiers.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq joined the event as the chief guest, while India's Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt was the guest of honour. Lt Col Quazi Sazzad Ali Zahir, Bir Protik conducted the programme.