Bangladesh high commissioner to UK elected vice president of IMO Assembly

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem has been unanimously elected with 150 votes as the first vice president of the 33rd Assembly of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) in London.

This is the first time Bangladesh's permanent representative has been voted to one of the highest positions of the prestigious IMO General Assembly comprised of 175 member states that meets biennially in London to adopt all regulatory, financial, legal, and technical co-operation decisions of the global maritime industry and government.

Saudi Arabia's Prince Khalid bin Bandar al Saud was elected its president on November 27, said the Bangladesh High Commission in London today.

The vice president is elected by the IMO Secretariat based on nominations and votes cast by Permanent Representatives of 175 present and voting member states of the IMO Assembly.

International Maritime Organization (IMO) is the highest United Nations specialised agency that deals with the maritime issues globally with responsibility for the safety and security of shipping and the prevention of marine and atmospheric pollution by ships.

IMO's work supports the UN sustainable development goals.