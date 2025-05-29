Bangladesh high commissioner to India presents credentials to President Murmu

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Riaz Hamidullah presented his credentials to Indian President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

The credential presentation came more than one and a half months after Hamidullah, a 1995 batch officer, reached New Delhi to take up his assignment.

The ceremony, initially scheduled for May 15, had been postponed due to "scheduling issues," according to India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Hamidullah, who was appointed as the high commissioner of Bangladesh in India in February, reached New Delhi in April.

He presented the credentials on a day when ambassadors/high commissioners of Thailand, Costa Rica, Saint Kitts and Nevis and Turkiye also did the same.