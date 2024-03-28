Bangladesh
Bangladesh's journey is a story of extraordinary strength, perseverance, and determination in the most trying of times, said UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis during an event on Tuesday.

He praised how Bangladesh has overcome "remarkable odds," while addressing the event organised by Bangladesh's permanent mission in New York marking the Independence Day of Bangladesh.

In the event, Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith highlighted Bangladesh's success under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership, crediting the nation's resilience post-liberation war.

Muhith paid tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and martyrs, emphasising their sacrifices for independence.

He expressed gratitude to friendly nations for their support during wartime.

The event was attended by 150 dignitaries, including UN officials and international media personalities.

