Bangladesh had prior info on Rohingya influx in 2017: ex-diplomat

Sufiur Rahman, a retired diplomat and former permanent representative of Bangladesh to the UN, says this at a seminar

Bangladesh had prior information about the Rohingya influx in 2017 as the Bangladesh embassy to Myanmar had written a letter to Dhaka, warning of a possible Rohingya influx and recommending strengthening border.

However, there was no national consensus achieved and the government made no firm decision regarding that, said Sufiur Rahman, a retired diplomat and former permanent representative of Bangladesh to the UN, at an event today.

He shared the information at a seminar titled, "Rohingya, Rakhine, and the Context of Myanmar: Bangladesh's Risks", organised by the Neeti Gobeshana Kendra, a think tank, at the National Press Club today.

In 2017, about 750,000 Rohingya fled a military campaign in Rakhine state and took shelter in Cox's Bazar. Since then, no repatriation took place despite several attempts. Current number of Rohingya is more than a million and has created environmental, financial, security, and diplomatic challenges.

"We provided specific information from the embassy. The first attack on the Rohingyas occurred on August 25, 2017. I had sent a letter to Dhaka on August 11, 2017. The title of the letter was 'A New Phase of Volatility in Rakhine and Its Possible Implications," said Sufiur Rahman, now a senior research fellow at the South Asia Institute of Peace and Governance, NSU.

He wrote that Bangladesh might face another wave of Rohingya influx from Buthidaung and Rathedaung of Myanmar's Rakhine state and had recommended that Myanmar be urged—through the international community—to reduce tensions in Northern Rakhine.

"At the same time, I suggested taking all necessary steps to prevent a Rohingya influx, including strengthening surveillance at the border."

He shared that on August 25, he attended a meeting with UN officials and proposed the declaration of a safe zone in Rakhine. Due to opposition from Russia and China, a safe zone could not be declared internationally. However, Bangladesh did incorporate the safe zone concept into its state policy at the time.

According to Sufiur Rahman, the decision-making process in Bangladesh in 2017 was flawed and there was no national consensus. Sadly, this lack of consensus still persists in Bangladesh.

Regarding the current debate over the humanitarian corridor, he said many people are arguing without understanding what it actually is.

This proposal was made back in 2017 with the objective to supply relief items to Maungdaw and Buthidaung from Sittwe or Maungdaw. This proposal was entirely meant for internal distribution within Myanmar, and its purpose was to help retain the Rohingyas inside Myanmar.

Therefore, he said, there is no reason to react emotionally whenever the term "humanitarian corridor" is mentioned.

Political scientist Dilara Chowdhury said it is important to increase engagement with the Arakan Army. The previous governments did not make efforts to establish communication with them. But now, Arakan is in the hands of the Arakan Army. Without engaging with them, Rohingya repatriation is not possible.

Brig Gen (retd) Mohammad Hasan Nasir and researcher and academic Mahbubul Haque also spoke at the event moderated by Shakil Ahmed, chief executive of Neeti Gobeshana Kendra.