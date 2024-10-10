Bangladesh to evacuate migrants from Lebanon

Bangladesh
DIPLOMATIC CORRESPONDENT
Thu Oct 10, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Oct 10, 2024 12:00 AM

Bangladesh embassy in Lebanon started collecting information on the migrants in the Middle Eastern country as Dhaka has decided to evacuate those who want to return home amid Israel's attacks on Lebanon.

Yesterday, the embassy issued an announcement towards this end, asking the Bangladeshis to send primary information by October 11 through a form uploaded on the Facebook page of the embassy.

The forms are also available at the temporary shelter centres where displaced Bangladeshi migrants are currently staying. There are about 100,000 Bangladeshi migrants working in Lebanon.

