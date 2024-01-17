Bangladesh, EU to start 'Partnership Cooperation Agreement' to elevate ties

Bangladesh and the European Union will soon start Partnership Cooperation Agreement to deepen the relationship in the coming days.

EU Ambassador Charles Whiteley said this to journalists after his introductory meeting with the newly-appointed Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud at the foreign ministry today.

Apart from the development and trade relationship, the EU and Bangladesh will also work on regional and global issues, he said.

Last year, Bangladesh and EU held the first political dialogue and this will also continue.

Under EU's new Global Gateway Initiative, the EU is already working on promoting renewable energy in Bangladesh.

Asked about the EU statement on the January 7 election, Whiteley said the EU election expert team is still working and will provide recommendations.

The EU will definitely follow those recommendations up, he said.