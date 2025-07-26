Bangladesh
Star Online Report
Sat Jul 26, 2025 04:43 PM
Last update on: Sat Jul 26, 2025 05:01 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bangladesh embassy in Washington marks 1st anniversary of July uprising

Sat Jul 26, 2025 04:43 PM
Last update on: Sat Jul 26, 2025 05:01 PM
Star Online Report
Sat Jul 26, 2025 04:43 PM Last update on: Sat Jul 26, 2025 05:01 PM

The Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC today observed the first anniversary of the July uprising with a commemorative event titled "July Beyond Borders."

Held at the embassy auditorium, the event featured a photo and poster exhibition alongside the screening of a documentary, showcasing the historic events and the massacre associated with the uprising.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Members of the Bangladeshi community in Washington, professionals from various sectors, embassy officials and staff, as well as individuals who played significant roles in the uprising, attended the programme.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৩ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ৩৩১

আক্রান্তদের মধ্যে ২৫৬ জনই ঢাকার বাইরের।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

যমুনায় প্রধান উপদেষ্টার সঙ্গে বৈঠকে ১৪ রাজনৈতিক দল-জোট

৪৪ মিনিট আগে