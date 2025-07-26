Bangladesh embassy in Washington marks 1st anniversary of July uprising

The Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC today observed the first anniversary of the July uprising with a commemorative event titled "July Beyond Borders."

Held at the embassy auditorium, the event featured a photo and poster exhibition alongside the screening of a documentary, showcasing the historic events and the massacre associated with the uprising.

Members of the Bangladeshi community in Washington, professionals from various sectors, embassy officials and staff, as well as individuals who played significant roles in the uprising, attended the programme.