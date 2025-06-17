Bangladesh embassy in Tehran considers relocation amid Israel-Iran conflict

Smoke rises at an impacted facility site following missile attack from Iran on Israel, at Haifa Israel June 15, 2025. Photo: Reuters

The Bangladesh Embassy in Tehran is considering relocation of its operations due to security concerns amid the ongoing Israel- Iran conflict, an official from the Bangladesh embassy in Iran said.

The current embassy site is located within a one-kilometre radius of several key Iranian establishments, raising the perceived threat level.

"It is risky to operate from the current embassy premises," he added.

In the meantime, the embassy is making arrangements for a temporary shelter to accommodate Bangladeshis living in Iran, particularly those awaiting repatriation.

"The embassy is working to rent a facility where Bangladeshis can stay while their documents are processed," an official from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The embassy has also activated emergency hotline numbers — +989908577368, +989122065745, and the foreign ministry line +8801712012847 for Bangladeshi nationals in need of assistance.

According to ministry officials, there are currently around 600 Bangladeshis in Iran, including students, patients, and professionals. In addition, several thousand undocumented Bangladeshis may be using Iran as a transit point to reach Europe via Azerbaijan.

"There are no reports of casualties or injuries among Bangladeshis in Iran so far," said Mostofa Jamil Khan, director of the West Asia Wing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He added that the Bangladeshis have been advised to exercise caution and avoid areas that could be potential Israeli targets.