Sat Jan 6, 2024 04:57 PM
Last update on: Sat Jan 6, 2024 05:06 PM

Bangladesh election environment ‘repressive’: UN special rapporteur

Deeply disturbed, says Voule
Clément Nyaletsossi Voule. Photo collected from Facebook.

The United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Rights to Freedom of Peaceful Assembly and of Association, Clément Nyaletsossi Voule, called the election environment in Bangladesh "repressive" and said that he is "deeply disturbed".

"I'm deeply disturbed by the repressive environment surrounding upcoming elections despite our several calls on authorities to urgently end the crackdown on political activists & civil society actors," he said on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle yesterday.

"I reiterate my earlier calls to refrain from excessive use of police force, violence and criminalization of CSOs, protesters and opposition in a bid to silence dissent," said Voule.

"Authorities have the duty to guarantee the right to peaceful assembly and association and the right to political participation, ahead of, during and after elections," he said.

