Bangladesh elected to Unesco executive board

Bangladesh has been elected to the Unesco executive board at a keenly contested election held during the 42nd General Conference in Paris.

This brings Bangladesh back to the board after two years for the term 2023-27.

This is the third contested election Bangladesh won at Unesco in last one and a half years, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday.

Unesco, the UN body mandated for education, culture and science, is the first international organisation Bangladesh acceded in 1972.