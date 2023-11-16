Bangladesh elected to Unesco Executive Board

Bangladesh has been elected to the Unesco Executive Board at a keenly contested election held during the 42nd General Conference in Paris.

This brings Bangladesh back to the board after two years for the term 2023-27.

This is the third contested election Bangladesh won at Unesco in last one and a half years, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today.

Bangladesh was elected at the Executive Council for Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission in June this year and at the Intergovernmental Committee for Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritages in July 2022.

"Bangladesh's victory at Unesco is the result of our deep engagement and diplomatic strides at the international fora under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," said Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni who led the Bangladesh delegation at the Unesco General Conference yesterday.

The education minister also expressed gratitude to all Unesco member states for supporting Bangladesh. She also thanked the Bangladesh Embassy in Paris for the hard work and focused diplomatic engagements with the organisation.

"Our pledge is to work in partnership with all to accelerate the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals," she added.

On Monday, Bangladesh hosted a diplomatic reception at Unesco to garner support for its candidature while the campaign highlighted its activities on the five pillars of the SDGs.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Unesco, Khondker M Talha, said that the victory is a cumulative outcome of Bangladesh's constructive engagement at Unesco and the country's balanced, progressive and principle-based foreign policy.

Unesco, the UN body mandated for education, culture and science, is the first international organisation Bangladesh acceded in 1972.